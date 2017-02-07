Challenge Hall Of Fame: Relive CT's Funniest Moments (Pink Bikini Included)

The future 'Invasion of the Champs' competitor is being honored with an MTV special

Since The Inferno, CT has captivated the Challenge audience with his dominant athleticism and one-of-a-kind personality. And what better way to honor the imminent Invasion of the Champions competitor (the Rivals 2 victor returns tonight at 9/8c!) with a highlight reel of his standout incidents from the long-running competition series?

Before the debut of the Thailand-based installment, a special entitled Hall of Fame: CT will take a look back the Massachusetts native's unforgettable (and sometimes controversial) Challenge moments. And in a sneak peek from the half-hour show -- airing at 8:30/7:30c tonight before the two-hour premiere episode -- the Real World alum shows off his humorous side.

"CT is absolutely hilarious -- we have a great time together," fellow Inferno teammate David gushes in the clip above. And the Real World: Seattle vet is spot-on about his New England cohort: From eating something that resembled glue on The Duel to that pink bikini Inferno dance, there's nothing like some laughter following a hard day's work on the battlefield.

