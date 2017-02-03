Nicki Minaj Is Being Ignored By Giuseppe Zanotti And She's Not Here For It

Nicki Minaj made shoe designer Giuseppe Zanotti popular with the lyric "Skeeza, pleeza, I'm in Ibiza/Giuseppe Zanotti, my own sneaker." So why is he ignoring her calls?

Zanotti has released collaborations with other celebrities, like Jennifer Lopez and Zayn, as recently as last month. Nicki took to Twitter to take the designer to task for outright rejecting her recent collaboration requests.

She even got her loyal fans to weigh in.

Zanotti better watch his back, because the Barbz are certainly loyal! Let this be a powerful lesson in why you never ignore a call from Nicki Minaj.