Ansel Elgort’s Real-Life Girlfriend Stars In His First Music Video

Stefania D'Alessandro/Getty

Ansel Elgort plays an unapologetic heartbreaker in his first-ever music video, but off camera he's the opposite. He's been dating Violetta Komyshan, a ballerina at New York City's BalletNext company, on and off (but mostly on) since high school.

And it's Komyshan who co-stars alongside him in Elgort's new "Thief" music video, released Thursday (February 2), Rolling Stone points out. The couple heat things up in bed and in the bath, making it hard not to blush while you're watching.

Elgort's budding music career began with him DJ'ing under the name Ansolo. Last July, he made his vocal debut with "Home Alone," and now he's signed with Island Records, so hopefully a record is on its way.