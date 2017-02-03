Vince Staples Has Choice Words For Racist Presidents On 'BagBak'

Getty Images

He's only voting for president if he can vote for a black woman

Vince Staples is back with his first new song of 2017, and it's as sharp-tongued as ever with some sharp words for the current presidential administration.

On "BagBak," Staples calls on Americans to make sure that Obama won't be the last black president (nodding to Beyoncé while he's at it): "We need Tomikas and Shaniquas in that Oval Office / Obama ain't enough for me, we only getting started / The next Bill Gates can be on Section 8 up in the projects."

Until his dream of a black woman president is fulfilled, though, Staples has a more immediate suggestion: "Tell the president to suck a dick."