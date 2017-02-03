Zayn’s Acoustic Recording Of ‘I Don't Wanna Live Forever’ Is Ridiculously Pretty

Getty Images

After pairing up with Taylor Swift for the Fifty Shades Darker soundtrack, Zayn has released his own personal take on their joint single “I Don't Wanna Live Forever.” This version of the track keeps things simple: It's just Zayn singing over an acoustic guitar, handling both sides of the duet at once.

Zayn's recording of the song comes out just a few hours after Taylor shared her own acoustic take in a video taken from rehearsals for her upcoming pre–Super Bowl concert. It turns out the song works great as a gentle guitar jam no matter who's singing it.

Could this be the vibe for whatever Zayn is working on next? It's hard to argue with six strings and a pretty falsetto.