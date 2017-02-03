Nicki Minaj’s L.A. Mansion ‘Completely Trashed’ By Thieves

Getty Images

While Nicki Minaj was presumably attending a Young Money peace summit with Drake and Lil Wayne, her Beverly Hills mansion was robbed.

According to TMZ, the 11,500 square-foot estate was “completely trashed” inside, with furniture flipped over, clothes cut up, and everything from picture frames to perfume bottles destroyed. A representative from the L.A. Police Department told Billboard the suspects made away with about $175,000 worth of jewelry and other property.

The burglary happened while Minaj was out of town recently, and she has not commented on the incident. Meanwhile, police are investigating and have not named any suspects. Here’s hoping whoever’s behind the invasion left some incriminating pinkprints behind.