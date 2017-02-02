Chance The Rapper Made Merch To Commemorate The Obamas

Taylor Hill/Getty Images

Noted fellow Chicago resident and friend of Obama Chance the Rapper released photos of an art project slash merch collection today on Twitter.

On his new site, Thankuobama.us, he writes:

with this project i wanted to timestamp a period in my life where i felt like i can do whatever i wanted to do and be whatever i wanted to be. The night obama won his first term gave me so much hope, especially & most importantly as a black man. I decided to make a collection saying 'thank you' and give me something to smile at every now and then when i look in the closet.

It's unclear whether the merch will be sold or was simply made for this project. The bottom of the site has a ticker that reads "DO NOT WEAR. THIS IS ART." — so I'm guessing the latter. But I'm sure that won't stop the internet from vying over their very own pink airbrushed "Barack n Michelle" tees.