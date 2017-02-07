Getty

11 Tiny Tattoos Celebs Have Tucked Behind Their Ears

Missed 'em? Join the club

With contributions from Maeve Kierans

Considering a tattoo will be on your body, well, forever, you have to choose its location wisely. Behind-the-ear tattoos are both easy to hide and show off, which is why they’re the perfect spot for ink.

Here are some of your faves who have a little something tucked behind their ears.

  1. Selena Gomez
    James Devaney/GC Images

    The small cursive "g" behind Sel's left ear reportedly stands for Gracie, her 3-year-old baby sister born in June 2013.

  2. Adele
    Jason Merritt/Getty

    Adele's "A" is believed to stand for Angelo, her 4-year-old son. He inspired several of her tattoos, the most obvious being the name "Angelo" on her right hand.

  3. Justin Bieber
    Marc Piasecki/WireImage

    While most of the behind-the-ear ink we see is on women, Bieber is also a part of club — he has a treble clef hiding behind his left ear.

  4. Rihanna
    Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic

    RiRi's bday is February 20 — mark your calendars! — which makes her a Pisces. She inked the astrological sign to remind herself to check her horoscope every day. (Kidding.)

  5. Rita Ora
    Jason Merritt/Getty

    Ora has an "R" behind her left ear and a bow to represent Sagittarius behind her right one. If you’re thinking of getting an astrological sign tattooed, this seems to be the spot to consider.

  6. Demi Lovato
    Frazer Harrison/Getty

    This feather was Demi's second tat, which she got on a tour bus at Warped Tour. "That was just stupid," she told MTV News back in 2012.

  7. Hayley Williams

    Speaking of Warped Tour, Hayley literally inked the word "Warped!" + a storm cloud in tribute to Paramore's many performances there — rain or shine.

  8. Sarah Hyland

    Hyland gave a very free-spirited explanation for her hummingbird ink, mentioning qualities like independence, resilience, and playfulness. Into it.

  9. Bella Thorne

    Bella doesn’t go a single day without Snapchatting a cat video, so it’s fitting that she has a feline hanging out behind her ear.

  10. Keke Palmer
    Paul Archuleta/FilmMagic

    Keke has joked that she’s "addicted" to getting ink. Her many tats include these interlocking hearts, a sunflower on her ribcage, an anchor on her ankle, and "Queen of Kush" pyramids on her neck.

  11. Ruby Rose

    Rose is clearly a fan of tattoos. She has four stars behind her right ear and “LOVE” written behind her left. The more the merrier!