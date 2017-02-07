11 Tiny Tattoos Celebs Have Tucked Behind Their Ears
Missed 'em? Join the club
With contributions from Maeve Kierans
Considering a tattoo will be on your body, well, forever, you have to choose its location wisely. Behind-the-ear tattoos are both easy to hide and show off, which is why they’re the perfect spot for ink.
Here are some of your faves who have a little something tucked behind their ears.
Selena GomezJames Devaney/GC Images
AdeleJason Merritt/Getty
Justin BieberMarc Piasecki/WireImage
While most of the behind-the-ear ink we see is on women, Bieber is also a part of club — he has a treble clef hiding behind his left ear.
RihannaJon Kopaloff/FilmMagic
RiRi's bday is February 20 — mark your calendars! — which makes her a Pisces. She inked the astrological sign to remind herself to check her horoscope every day. (Kidding.)
Rita OraJason Merritt/Getty
Ora has an "R" behind her left ear and a bow to represent Sagittarius behind her right one. If you’re thinking of getting an astrological sign tattooed, this seems to be the spot to consider.
Demi LovatoFrazer Harrison/Getty
Hayley Williams
Speaking of Warped Tour, Hayley literally inked the word "Warped!" + a storm cloud in tribute to Paramore's many performances there — rain or shine.
Sarah Hyland
Hyland gave a very free-spirited explanation for her hummingbird ink, mentioning qualities like independence, resilience, and playfulness. Into it.
Bella Thorne
Bella doesn’t go a single day without Snapchatting a cat video, so it’s fitting that she has a feline hanging out behind her ear.
Keke PalmerPaul Archuleta/FilmMagic
Keke has joked that she’s "addicted" to getting ink. Her many tats include these interlocking hearts, a sunflower on her ribcage, an anchor on her ankle, and "Queen of Kush" pyramids on her neck.
Ruby Rose
Rose is clearly a fan of tattoos. She has four stars behind her right ear and “LOVE” written behind her left. The more the merrier!