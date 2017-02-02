Taylor Swift Is Camila Cabello’s Go-To Love Guru

Getty Images

Between her newly launched solo career and her promo trail with Machine Gun Kelly for “Bad Things,” it’s hard to believe Camila Cabello has time to date anyone. But when she is caught up in a relationship, she turns to her good pal Taylor Swift for advice.

“We talk about love a lot and if I ever have any questions about love or if there’s anything that I’m going through at the time, whether it’s with a boy or with a friend, she’s a very good person to ask those kind of questions,” Cabello recently told U.K. newspaper The Sun. “She’s very knowledgeable about that stuff.”

In the same interview, the 19-year-old singer also shed more light on why she chose to leave Fifth Harmony after five years. Earlier this week, she told BBC Radio 1 that “it’s all love” between her and her former bandmates, and she repeated that sentiment, insisting she was simply following her heart.

“I spent five years dedicated to the group and all of us focusing on the group and it was an amazing journey,” Cabello said. “I’m so proud of everything that we achieved together and every moment that we had together.”

She continued, “But you know, just like any artist I felt like it was time to explore my own artistic vision so I just followed my heart and here I am. So those are my plans, I’m just writing now and I’m so excited about just making music and making the visuals and creating that whole world.”

Sounds like she has plenty lined up for 2017. Maybe a collab with T. Swift herself? We can only hope...