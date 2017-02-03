Kurt Woerpel/MTV

Through widespread protests, vigils, and calls to representatives, people across the country have made it clear that they won't stand for Trump's controversial executive order banning many Muslim immigrants from entering the country. These acts of civil disobedience and solidarity helped get a court-ordered stay on the ban, but the work is far from over.

Immigration lawyers are filing lawsuits and mayors of sanctuary cities are facing threats to federal funding for protecting undocumented people. So what can you do? We have some great examples of ways you can stand with affected communities. The administration is counting on us to idly stand by while opportunities for immigrants dry up, so let's make it rain and prove them wrong.

All Month Long:

Everywhere : Submit public comments for #NoDAPL.

The Standing Rock Sioux Tribe is still working to stop the Dakota Access Pipeline (DAPL), and they have issued a task for those who support them. While the Army Corps of Engineers prepares an Environmental Impact Statement (EIS) reviewing the potential consequences of the pipeline, the issue has been opened for public comment until February 20.

This is where you come in. You can send your concerns about the DAPL to the Army Corps of Engineers right now. There's even an online submission form that's been set up by the Standing Rock Sioux Tribe and another from the Sierra Club to make this super easy. Make sure you center the primary concerns of tribal leaders and organizers from Standing Rock in your statement and personalize your message. This may have a direct impact on if and how the easement for construction goes forward.

This Week:

This week there's a meet-up in Boston, Massachusetts, for projects helping all Bostonians, immigrants included; Riverside, California, is working on becoming a sanctuary city; a conference to end human trafficking is coming up in Lansing, Michigan; and folks are already preparing for the March for Science in April.

Monday, February 6

Boston, Massachusetts : Network for some good causes at Open Project Night Boston.

6–9 p.m.

Impact Hub Boston, 15th floor

50 Milk St.

Boston, MA 02109

On the first Monday of every month, Impact Hub Boston invites people with ideas on how to make Boston a better place to come together and organize. This month's session includes how to support Syrian refugees, organize around immigration laws, and effectively engage our political system. Any group can request to join by contacting Impact Hub Boston at info@impacthubboston.net. So get out there, come together, and help each other to get the work done.

Tuesday, February 7

Riverside, California : Join the effort to Make Riverside a Sanctuary City.

6–9 p.m.

Riverside City Hall

3900 Main St.

Riverside, CA 92501

A resolution has been submitted to the Riverside City Council to become a sanctuary city. This proposal calls for the city to not cooperate with efforts to deport or detain immigrants residing in the city. Read the full text of the resolution here. You can support by showing up at city hall and letting it be known that you are there for immigrants regardless of their documentation status, religion, or country of origin.

Saturday, February 11

Lansing, Michigan : Organize to stop human trafficking at From Darkness to Light.

8:15 a.m.–4:30 p.m.

Lansing Catholic High School

501 Marshall St.

Lansing, MI 48912

Human trafficking is a pervasive problem, and often its victims are members of vulnerable populations like immigrant communities. The Michigan Catholic Conference has organized a day of speakers and workshops to deepen your understanding of what human trafficking is and what we can do to bring it to an end. Presenters include survivors, advocates, and members of law enforcement who work on human trafficking cases. Registration is $25 for the day. Learn about the problem and how you can help solve it.

Looking Ahead:

Saturday, April 22

Everywhere : Rise up for science!

In response to threats to public funding and evidence-based research informing legislation, scientists are calling for a march on Washington. This Earth Day, people who value the importance of empirical research will be gathering in D.C. and across the country to make sure our government still values it too. The march is also standing against discrimination, since people of diverse races, genders, sexualities, and nationalities contribute to science. You can register to march, find associated marches near you, or start organizing one at marchforscience.org.

The immediate response to people being detained at airports was protests from coast to coast. While some people were released and legal actions were taken, we cannot rest yet. We have to keep working together if we hope to get through the rough times ahead. Whether that means bringing out the sun or calling down a storm, we need you!