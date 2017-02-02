Girl Meets World's Farkle Is A Stoner In His New Role

Paul Archuleta/FilmMagic

Though audiences won't get to see anymore wacky antics from fan-favorite character Farkle on Girl Meets World — unless another network picks the show up, hint hint — they will get to see actor Corey Fogelmanis in his next big project. The 17-year-old is switching gears from TV to live theater, starring in the Off-Broadway show, Dog Sees God: Confessions of a Teenage Blockhead, as character loosely based on a grown-up Linus Van Pelt from the Peanuts universe.

Fogelmanis confessed that his character, who goes by "Van" instead of "Linus," apparently "smoked his blanket and is now a full-time stoner." A stoner, eh? That's definitely NSFD (Not Safe for Disney).

Back in September 2016, Fogelmanis told MTV News he planned to return to the stage since he actually got his start in community theater before joining the Girl Meets World squad. Fans got to see his live-acting chops when he reunited with GMW stars for Peter Pan and Tinkerbell – A Pirates Christmas, his first professional theater credit.

But though he's beloved by kids and kids at heart after his Disney Channel reign, Fogelmanis did warn on Twitter the show was for a "mature audience." Farkle is all grown up.