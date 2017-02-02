4AD / Tidal

Grimes And Janelle Monáe Are Here From The Future With Flaming Swords In Their New Video

After making a bunch of impromptu videos on location while touring, Grimes has returned to the world of full HD with her co-conspirator Janelle Monáe.

The new video for "Venus Fly" casts the two performers as interdimensional psychedelic warriors — a.k.a. they're basically playing themselves holding swords on fire. Between Monáe's silver eyebrows and Grimes's gold mouth cage, there are looks aplenty.

OK, so there's not a ton in the way of plot unless the plot is that the two of them must protect earth from antagonistic bubbles, but it's still a dense snowglobe of powerful visual moments directed by Grimes herself.