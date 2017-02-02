Taylor Swift Invites You Into Her 'I Don't Wanna Live Forever' Rehearsal

Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic

Taylor Swift has stripped down "I Don't Wanna Live Forever," her Fifty Shades Darker collab with Zayn, for her latest YouTube video. While the song's official music video boasts champagne showers, dramatic hair flips, and strobe lights aplenty, this performance is much more intimate — just Tay, her guitar, and a camera with woefully average film/audio quality.

The rehearsal clip is for Tay's upcoming pre–Super Bowl performance on Saturday night (February 4). She's headlining DirecTV's Super Saturday Night event. Fans can watch it all go down on the Taylor Swift NOW channel.

Between this channel, her Tumblr, Instagram, and Twitter, Tay's slowly but surely making her mark on every platform. Now, if only she could get on Snapchat already...