Getty Images

She’s the latest celeb to be immortalized by Madame Tussaud

Watch Kylie Jenner Get Measured For Her Very Own Wax Figure

Kylie Jenner is the latest celebrity to live every little girl's dream: being cast immortal in wax. Yesterday, on Snapchat, she posted a behind-the-scenes look at her upcoming Madame Tussoud's wax figure.

She also got matched for skin tone.

And, um, something happened with this green goo?

The process takes about six months from start to finish, so it'll be a little more time before us mere plebes can pose for a selfie with Kylie's uncanny double.

Let's hope the result turns out slightly less fear-inducing than Ryan Gosling's recently unveiled wax figure!