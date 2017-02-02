Kylie Jenner Wore A Rihanna Knockoff And Now There’s A Legal Battle Brewing

Hold on tight, because this story's got everything: Rihanna, Kylie Jenner, a lawsuit, and fringed jumpsuits.

Last week, Kylie Jenner posted this picture of herself wearing a white fringed jumpsuit to Instagram. As a dedicated Rihanna Outfit Archivist, my immediate thought was, Huh, that looks a lot like the jumpsuit Rihanna wore after the 2016 VMAs.

Like, these must be by the same designer, right?

Wrong! Teen Vogue reports that Kylie's jumpsuit was created by Dolls House Fashion, which has been caught in a legal battle with the brand L'Impasse Couture, who custom-designed Rihanna's jumpsuit. L'Impasse sent a cease-and-desist letter to Dolls House Fashion when they took credit for Rihanna's jumpsuit on Instagram awhile back. Who knew fringe jumpsuits could spawn such drama?

While she's not directly involved in the dispute, Kylie Jenner is certainly no stranger to copycatting. Last week, she seemed to make a deal with the makeup artist who accused Kylie Cosmetics of plagiarism. Another day, another Instagram intellectual property dispute.