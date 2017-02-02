Getty Images

Chance The Rapper Didn’t Need To Sell Any Records To Perform At The Grammys

Last year, Chance the Rapper and his fans fought hard for streaming-only albums to be recognized at the Grammys. Now, not only is his unbuyable Coloring Book up for a Best Rap Album gramophone, but Chance himself will be performing at the 59th Grammy Awards.

The Recording Academy announced Thursday (February 2) a new batch of performers for the upcoming ceremony, which will air live on February 12. Chance joins big names like The Weeknd and Adele on the Grammy stage, all without ever signing to a traditional label or even selling a single album.

Chance continues to break the mold in music, and we imagine his performance will hardly be a traditional one.