Sayin' Cheese: Cole DeBoer Shares Photo Of Baby Watson's Mile-Wide Smile

Chelsea Houska's Instagram

Chelsea Houska and Cole DeBoer's munchkin Watson is already mastering a heartwarming expression: a smile!

The Teen Mom 2 tot -- who is a primary part of his parents' story during this season of the long-running docuseries -- is grinning in a rather priceless Instagram photo shared by his doting dad.

"Honestly the love I have for this little man is outrageous!!! It hurts @chelseahouska," Cole captioned the image above, which finds the newborn (who made his highly anticipated arrival on January 25 before his Valentine's due date) cracking a smirk. Sure, this beaming display is probably related to gas (it had to be stated!), but it is still absolutely adorable nonetheless.

And Baby W's mama agrees: Chelsea commented on her hubby's pic and added "my boy." Indeed!

Be sure to keep watching Watson's folks and hands-on big sister Aubree every Monday on Teen Mom 2 at 9/8c! And for Throwback Thursday, peep the video below of Chelsea and Cole telling Aubs about her future sibling: