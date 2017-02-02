Presenting CT's Most Ridiculous Challenge Moments

But why, you ask? Because the longtime competitor is stopping by 'Ridiculousness'

We can say this much with certainty: A guy who’s uttered the words “I’ll smash his head and eat it” is not totally unfamiliar with ridiculousness.

Since Chris "CT" Tamburello first appeared on The Challenge as part of The Inferno cast in 2004, he’s developed a few reputations: solid athlete, never-say-die fighter and man who’s often just ridiculous enough to make his fellow cast members double over. Between dancing in bikinis for cash and turning a friendly game of hoops into a striptease, CT’s actions has proven he is indeed a little absurd, which makes him a perfect fit for another MTV show.

Yup, CT is headed for Ridiculousness and will take his expertise of the bizarre to Rob Dyrdek’s clip-show kingdom. So will he make Chanel cackle? Based on his Challenge days, we’re pretty sure he’ll fit the bill just fine.

Check out CT’s most ridiculous moments from The Challenge below, tune in to his Ridiculousness appearance beginning on Friday at 8/7c and see how he performs on The Challenge: Invasion Of The Champions when the show premieres on February 7 at 9/8c!