Kim Kardashian And Chrissy Teigen Want You To Join Their Book Club

Kevin Mazur/MTV1415/WireImage

Kim Kardashian and Chrissy Teigen are published authors thanks to their respective heavy volumes dedicated solely to selfies and rad recipes. Now, they're taking their bookworm tendencies to another level — and they want you involved.

Kardashian and Teigen, along with their shared go-to hair guru Jen Atkin and pal La La Anthony, are starting a book club, and they're super stoked about it:

They're getting intense with their first pick, too. Embraced by the Light is a story of life and death, and life after death, at that: Betty Eadie's 1992 best-seller recounts her own near-death experience, which involved undergoing surgery, dying in the middle of it, and "coming back to life," according to Kim.

Given the turmoil and tabloid drama she and her family have endured in the wake of her own brush with death, this is an on-the-nose pick for Kardashian — and a timely one, too, as the investigation into her Paris robbery is well under way. (The whole ordeal is about to be rehashed on the upcoming season of Keeping Up with the Kardashians.)

Who doesn't need a read that focuses on new beginnings? Pick up Embraced by the Light and get in on Kim and Chrissy's book talk next week, as they'll be turning the first page on February 6.