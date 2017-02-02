This Big Time Rush Reunion Is A Real Family Affair

Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic

Though Big Time Rush split up in 2014, the boys still keep tabs on each other's lives. Kendall Schmidt, James Maslow, and Logan Henderson all released new music last month, and their former bandmate, Carlos PenaVega, welcomed his first child with Spy Kids' Alexa in December 2016.

On Wednesday (February 1), Schmidt reunited with PenaVega to meet his "nephew." Schmidt posted a super cute pic of himself hanging out with Carlos's son, Ocean. "'Uncle Kendall,'" Schmidt teased, "teaching little @oceankingpenavega how to raise an eyebrow..he'll get it."

Hours later, PenaVega shared his own pic with his BTR bandmate and co-star. Apparently, those who perform for myriad screaming fans together fly drones together. They also jammed out to Schmidt's new music. "Missed hanging dude," he wrote. "This picture says it all." Honestly, we're glad the duo remembered to snap a pic — since they forgot to last time.