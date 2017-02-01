Getty Images

15 Celebs Who Are More Excited About Beyoncé’s Pregnancy Than You Are

In case you missed it (but, honestly, how could you?) Beyoncé blessed the world today by announcing that she and Jay Z are expecting twins.

Social media subsequently reacted with lightning speed — on Twitter, there were 17,000 Beyoncé-related tweets per second and half a million tweets within 45 minutes of her announcement, according to the platform. Among those were celebrities who couldn’t contain their excitement about Blue Ivy getting a pair of siblings. Rihanna, for one, reposted Beyoncé’s flowery announcement photo and wrote, “so excited about this news!!!! Congratulations to you @beyonce and my big bro Jay!!!! 👼🏾👼🏾”

She wasn't alone in congratulating the Carters — below, see how a slew of other celebs reacted to the news.