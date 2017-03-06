The young mother reveals how she and her former love did 'a complete 180'

'We're Best Friends': Kailyn Opens Up About Her Teen Mom 2 Ex Jo

Kailyn has faced changing family dynamics during this Teen Mom 2 season -- but fortunately for the mother of two, she has a steady support system in her ex Jo. Specifically, during tonight's episode, Kail revealed that she understood Jo and his fiancée Vee's mission to get "everyone on the same team" -- and how Javi needs to get on board as well.

"Just keep doing your best -- let me know if you need anything," Jo warmly told Kail.

So how would the college student describe the evolution of her relationship with Isaac's father?

"Jo and I hated each others' guts...we were not good friends [and] we barely co-parented," Kail recently revealed to MTV News about the relationship, which viewers witnessed throughout the early days of the long-running docu-series.

But then there was a switch for the former high school sweethearts. "All of a sudden, it was a complete 180," she continued. "Now we're best friends -- I can tell him anything. I can call him, and we can switch weekends easily or if I need him to grab Isaac from school. We are so good now."

As for communication, the duo has made leaps and bounds from where they were several years back.

"Jo and I probably talk about three or four times a week, so it's really good," she added.

