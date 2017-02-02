‘Lady Problems’ Podcast, With TV Columnist Jen Chaney

Getty

This week on “Lady Problems,” the MTV News podcast dedicated to pop culture’s treatment of women, Hazel Cills and Rachel Handler co-host alongside Vulture’s TV columnist Jen Chaney.

We talk to Jen about her new piece, “The Romantic Comedy Is Not Dead — It’s Just Not the Same As You Remember," break down our most favorite and most abhorred rom-coms, and wonder what the rom-com will look like now that we are living in a hellish dystopia. Later, we get into how, during awards season in said dystopia, famous women are using the mic to voice dissent — and have awkward but important conversations about intersectional feminism at Sundance. Lastly, we'll talk about how and why female pop-culture icons like Carrie Fisher and Cher Horowitz have become central to the resistance.

Listen to “Lady Problems” on Spotify or subscribe on iTunes or Stitcher. Find Rachel, Hazel, and Teo on Twitter and say hi, and call us up with your Lady Problems at 205-677-5239 — yes, that is 205-677-LADY, and if you think we’re not going to remind people of that every single week, then you must not know "Lady Problems."