‘Happy Sad Confused,’ With Tavi Gevinson, Logan Lerman, And More

One of the exciting byproducts of visiting a film festival like Sundance is getting a sneak peek at the next big thing, whether it be a filmmaker or an actor. Certainly this year was no exception, with relative unknowns like Chanté Adams (Roxanne Roxanne) and Danielle Macdonald (Patti Cake$).

Then there’s the young talent that's already established but still on the rise. That’s what this week’s “Happy Sad Confused” delivers: four conversations with some of the best and brightest actors working today, each making a splash at Sundance this year.

Tavi Gevinson is only 20 but already boasts an eclectic list of accomplishments, from writer and fashion maven to magazine editor and Broadway actress. It’s her acting career that is the focus of this conversation, from her stage work in The Crucible to her Sundance debut, Person to Person.

Returning to the podcast is the charming and self-deprecating Dave Franco, whose Sundance flick The Little Hours teams him up with Aubrey Plaza, John C. Reilly, and real-life fiancée Alison Brie. Franco talks about his absurdly awkward sex scenes and being objectified, and still finds time to rib Josh for never having seen The Room.

Another returning guest and Sundance veteran at just 25 is Logan Lerman, starring in the ambitious drama Sidney Hall. Lerman again proves he’s the real deal in this heartbreaking story of a young writer grappling with success, fame, and his own demons.

Finally, Josh welcomes a newcomer to “Happy Sad Confused” in Zoey Deutch, making her Sundance debut with two films, Rebel in the Rye (she stars as Oona O’Neill opposite Nicholas Hoult’s J.D. Salinger) and Before I Fall, a sort of dramatic Groundhog Day by way of YA that has garnered great reviews in advance of its March 3 opening.