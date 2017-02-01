Mario Perez

Are You The One? Offspring: A Season 1 Alum Just Welcomed A Baby Boy

Are You the One? Season 1 export Jessica has a brand-new perfect match in her life: The lovable vet just welcomed her first child!

Mario Perez

The strong competitor -- who got married in 2015 to husband Tommy -- shared the life-changing news on her Instagram account and offered a glimpse of her cutie-pie son.

"Welcome my sweet boy, Mommy & Daddy love you beyond comprehension!!!" the beaming mama captioned the collage-style snapshot above. "We are so blessed to be yours. #1312017 #eastonmichael."

Fittingly, Jessica's PM Ryan offered his well wishes and commented "welcome to the world" (with a bunch of heart emojis). Awww, science forever!

This MTV munchkin joins several other AYTO Season 1 kiddos: Lovebirds Amber and Ethan welcomed daughter Scarlett two years ago, and Chris T is a proud papa to mini-me Lennon (who was born nearly one year ago). My, how things have changed for these folks since they struck gold and emerged with $1 million -- goodbye, beams of light and hello, diapers.

Be sure to offer your hearty congrats to Jessica in the comments -- and do not miss a brand-new episode of Are You the One? tonight at 9/8c (and catch a sneak peek below).