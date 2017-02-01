Dakota Johnson Can't Keep A Straight Face During Fifty Shades Mad Libs

J. Kempin/Getty Images for NBC

The release of Fifty Shades Darker is drawing nigh, and if it's anything like Fifty Shades of Grey, it's safe to assume that the steamy drama doesn't really deliver in the joke department.

There's a sly smile or a sarcastic chuckle here or there, sure, but the Fifty Shades movies aren't exactly laugh riots — so maybe that's why Dakota Johnson got a completely uncontrollable case of the giggles during a game of Fifty Shades Mad Libs.

On The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon, Johnson and the late-night host tackled the classic game and listed off a bunch of ridiculous nouns, verbs, and adjectives, including a Zamboni driver, a funeral, and Detroit, and she and Fallon proceeded to spin that into a Fifty Shades scene to hilarious results.

If only the size of Grey's, uh, knee was the focus of an actual scene from Fifty Shades — and if only Anastasia would be set to move to Motor City with none other than Beyoncé. Bless you, Mad Libs, for giving us "You make me feel like a Zamboni driver at a funeral," a phrase that a person had to read — and fully giggle through — aloud.

Fifty Shades Darker hits theaters on February 10. It doesn't involve penguins or Zamboni drivers, probably.