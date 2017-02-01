Lucy Hale Signs On For A Life Sentence After Pretty Little Liars

Getty Images

With the end of Pretty Little Liars fast approaching, Lucy Hale is already plotting her next move in the world of TV.

The actress has officially booked her first post-PLL gig, which will find her serving a life sentence (of sorts). On Tuesday (January 31), Variety reported that Hale has been cast as the lead in Life Sentence, a new show picked up by The CW.

The hour-long dramedy tells the story of a young woman (Hale) who “decides to live life to the fullest after thinking she had terminal cancer... only to learn she isn’t actually sick at all.” Hale’s character then has to come to grips with all of the (probably regrettable?) choices she made “during a spree when she was ‘living like she was dying.’” Sounds like quite the heavy load... so hopefully there’s no conniving “A” character trying to blackmail her in the process.

Hale wrote on Twitter that she’s “beyond thankful for new ventures and opportunities !!” and echoed the same sentiment on Instagram. “New chapters and adventures,” she wrote, accompanied by a screenshot of the Variety article. “Extremely grateful.”

Before Hale begins serving her Life Sentence, however, there’s still the conclusion of Pretty Little Liars to look forward to this spring. The final 10 episodes begin airing on Freeform on April 18.