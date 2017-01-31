Watch Big Sean Make ‘Moves’ With Hard-Partying Senior Citizens

Getty Images

Daytime TV talk shows usually cater to an older crowd, sandwiched between soap operas and the nightly news. For his debut performance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, Big Sean decided to take that idea and run with it, enlisting a bunch of senior citizens as his hypemen and hypewomen.

As Sean rapped his tongue-twisting single “Moves,” a bunch of hard-partying senior citizens danced along, clutching cups of champagne and stacks of cash. The whole thing ended with his elderly fans joyously throwing money in the air like they’re 40 years younger, and it’s quite the charming conclusion. See it below, and keep your eyes peeled for the woman at the front right corner of the catwalk: she’s seriously got some moves.

Following the performance, Big Sean wrote on Instagram, “This performance of #Moves was fire! 2nd chances is an underlying theme of the album, a lot of these OG's said they hadn't had that much fun in over 20-30 years. They were partying all day in dressing rooms too, thank y’all!”

“Moves” is the latest single from Big Sean’s upcoming fourth album, I Decided, due out February 3. He recently revealed the LP’s tracklist, which includes features from Migos, Eminem, Jeremih, The-Dream, and his Twenty88 partner-in-crime (and real life girlfriend) Jhene Aiko. Check that out below.