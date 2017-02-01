Gregg DeGuire/WireImage

Ashley Tisdale's Sexy 'Toxic' Cover Would Make Britney Proud

Sharpay is shook

Ashley Tisdale has racked up nearly 20 million views since launching her Music Sessions web series last October. Her recent collab with High School Musical co-star Vanessa Hugdens was especially popular, but how could Tisdale top the duet fans waited 11 years to happen? One word: Britney.

Tisdale and her husband, composer Christopher French, transform "Toxic" into a sultry serenade for their latest video. They previously covered Paramore's "Still Into You," so clearly romance is a theme here.

Their stripped-down version of "Toxic" probably works better for a slow dance than a secret airplane hookup. There's a Britney song for every occasion, really. Diamond-studded nudity is optional.