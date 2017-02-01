Ashley Tisdale's Sexy 'Toxic' Cover Would Make Britney Proud

Gregg DeGuire/WireImage

Ashley Tisdale has racked up nearly 20 million views since launching her Music Sessions web series last October. Her recent collab with High School Musical co-star Vanessa Hugdens was especially popular, but how could Tisdale top the duet fans waited 11 years to happen? One word: Britney.

Tisdale and her husband, composer Christopher French, transform "Toxic" into a sultry serenade for their latest video. They previously covered Paramore's "Still Into You," so clearly romance is a theme here.

Their stripped-down version of "Toxic" probably works better for a slow dance than a secret airplane hookup. There's a Britney song for every occasion, really. Diamond-studded nudity is optional.