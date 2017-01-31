Camila Cabello Takes The High Road When Asked About Fifth Harmony

Getty Images

Camila Cabello and Machine Gun Kelly took their musical chemistry across the pond this morning (January 31) for an appearance on BBC Radio 1’s Live Lounge. There, they performed their spicy “Bad Things” collab and covered James Arthur’s “Say You Won’t Let Go,” but we’ll get to those in a minute. Because, let’s be honest, the real reason you clicked on this post was to find out what Cabello had to say about her former Fifth Harmony bandmates.

When Radio 1 host Clara Amfo mentioned that this was Cabello’s second Live Lounge appearance — as she and 5H performed there last April — the 19-year-old singer briefly addressed her exit from the group.

“Obviously being here is incredible,” she said. “It was incredible then; it's going to be incredible now.”

She added, “It’s all love. It's all music.”

Sure, she and her former group exchanged some fighting words after Cabello left the group in December, but it sounds like there are no more hard feelings. At least, none that Cabello’s willing to talk about publicly.

Now, on to the performances: First, she and MGK opted for a sparser, strings-filled arrangement for “Bad Things,” then wowed with their obligatory Live Lounge cover song. If you didn’t know that MGK can sing and play guitar, now you know. Check out both performances below.