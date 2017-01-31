Adorable Girls Recreated Taylor Swift’s Shady Kanye Speech

Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic

Remember when Taylor Swift shaded Kanye West last year in her Album of the Year acceptance speech? The Grammys certainly do. On Tuesday (January 31), fans relived this "Famous" moment thanks to a new commercial for the awards show, which airs February 12.

In the clip, young musicians recall Tay's 2016 speech as they diligently practice their own craft.

"There are going to be people along the way who will try to undercut your success, or take credit for your accomplishments or your fame," they recite.

"If you just focus on the work and you don't let those people sidetrack you," the speech continues, "Someday, when you get to where you're going, you'll look around you'll know it was you and the people who love you that put you there, and that will be the greatest feeling in the world."

As a refresher, Taylor's mention of "fame" is a subtle dig — or not so subtle, considering she announced it to millions of viewers — at 'Ye's lyrics in his song "Famous": "I feel like me and Taylor might still have sex / Why? I made that bitch famous."

The ~drama~ surrounding this controversial line doesn't overshadow the speech's message to young girls and women, however. To quote another Taylor Swift mantra, haters are gonna hate — so shake it off.