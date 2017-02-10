Challenge Rewind: Remembering The Invasion Champs' First Competition

Eight Challenge victors will soon invade and shock the s**t out of the underdogs. But before these four men and four women take their marks on the battlefield, it's important to remember how far they've come since donning that uniform for the first time.

Because it's Flashback Friday -- and who doesn't love a trip down memory lane? -- we've rounded up the inaugural cast images from the champs' rookie seasons (featured in chronological order). Peep the priceless photos below -- plus a bit of history surrounding their appearances on those installments -- and be sure to keep watching Invasion of the Champions every Tuesday at 9/8c!