Clap Along For Pharrell And His Wife's Newborn Triplets

Pharrell Williams's family just got a whole lot bigger. He and his wife, model and fashion designer Helen Lasichanh, recently welcomed triplets! Vanity Fair reports that Lasichanh gave birth earlier in January, and while the couple hasn't revealed the babies' names yet, the whole gang is "healthy and happy," according to Williams's rep.

Williams and Lasichanh tied the knot in 2013 and had their first child, Rocket, in 2008. Hopefully he's ready to be a big brother at age 8, because he doesn't have much choice in the matter.