Lady Gaga Will Star In Tiffany’s First-Ever Super Bowl Commercial

Getty Images

If an entire Super Bowl halftime show isn't enough Lady Gaga for you, I have good news. Today Tiffany & Co. announced Gaga will be starring in a 60-second ad that will air before her performance.

The spot is Tiffany's first televised ad — first ever — and will feature behind-the-scenes footage of Gaga shooting the campaign promoting the upcoming "Tiffany Hardwear" collection. The ad is directed by former Vogue creative director Grace Coddington and shot by famed fashion photographer David Sims, so you know it's going to be good.

This is a first for Tiffany's, but it's also another example of a classic brand employing a pop star to appeal to a younger demo. Remember when Selena Gomez signed on to be the face of Coach back in December?

Wow, I can't wait to tune in to the Lady Gaga concert — um, I mean the Big-Time Sporting Event — on February 5.