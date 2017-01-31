Getty Images

The Weeknd Will Pull Daft Punk Out Of Sleep Mode For The 2017 Grammys

Daft Punk have kept a low profile ever since the release of their 2013 album, Random Access Memories, but it looks like they're about to make a special appearance at this year's Grammy Awards — all thanks to The Weeknd.

On Tuesday (January 31), the Recording Academy announced a new round of performers. Topping the list are The Weeknd and his recent French robot collaborators, who supplied production and backup vocals on his new album, Starboy.

Last year, a mysterious website hinted that Daft Punk would be touring sometime in 2017. That was probably a hoax, but at least we'll get to see the elusive androids do their thing on the stage of the Grammys next month.