The Lord Of The Rings Cast Reunited To Fight A Cave Troll

New Line Cinema

And they didn't even have to go to Mordor

About a month after Orlando Bloom took us down memory lane with his Lord of the Rings throwback pics for The Fellowship of the Ring's 15th anniversary, he's shot an arrow at our hearts all over again.

Bloom (Legolas) reunited with the Shire squad on Monday (January 30) — Elijah Wood (Frodo), Dominic Monaghan (Merry), and Billy Boyd (Pippin) — and also hung with Viggo Mortensen (Aragorn). Legolas himself shared the reunion via Instagram, where the boys jokingly fought a cave troll. You know, like that one time.

Monaghan shared a few pics of his own on social media, including a group shot of the cave troll fighters. Plus, he gave Mortensen a shoutout, captioning, "My captain. My king." Same.

Plus, how can these guys reunite and not snap a selfie? Merry and Frodo are looking at the camera, while Pippin is not paying attention. Typical. All we need is Sam (Sean Astin) to complete the squad.