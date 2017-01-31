YouTube

AND we get to hear Ariana Grande and John Legend's duet 🙌

The Final Beauty And The Beast Trailer Is The Most Epic One Yet

The final Beauty and the Beast trailer is here, and it’s equal parts enchanting and epic.

The extended preview teases Belle’s (Emma Watson) journey from her small hometown to Beast’s (Dan Stevens) castle, complete with more romance, more dancing, and more of the slimy, narcissistic Gaston (Luke Evans). Oh, and on top of all that, we even get to hear the first snippet of Ariana Grande and John Legend’s sweeping version of the titular song. Warning: It’ll floor ya.

BATB is a tale as old as time, yes, but this trailer proves the story’s about to get perhaps its most exciting makeover yet.

Beauty and the Beast hits theaters on March 17.