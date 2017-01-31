Ben Affleck Will No Longer Direct Himself In The Batman

Getty Images

'I cannot do both jobs to the level they require'

It’s back to the drawing board for DC’s standalone Batman film, as Ben Affleck has stepped down as the project’s director.

Variety reports that Affleck will no longer direct himself in the flick — reportedly titled The Batman — but he is still attached to star in it and produce it.

In a statement, Affleck said he’s “extremely committed” to the project, but doesn’t feel that he can handle the split responsibility of being both the star and director.

“There are certain characters who hold a special place in the hearts of millions,” Affleck’s statement reads. “Performing this role demands focus, passion and the very best performance I can give. It has become clear that I cannot do both jobs to the level they require. Together with the studio, I have decided to find a partner in a director who will collaborate with me on this massive film. I am still in this, and we are making it, but we are currently looking for a director. I remain extremely committed to this project, and look forward to bringing this to life for fans around the world.”

Warner Bros. added in a separate statement that it “fully supports Ben Affleck’s decision and remains committed to working with him to bring a standalone Batman picture to life.”

Affleck played the Caped Crusader in last year’s Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice, and briefly in Suicide Squad. He’ll next appear in Justice League, which hits theaters on November 17.