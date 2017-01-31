Noah Cyrus’s Debut Album Has A Very Edgy Name

Getty Images

2017 is 17-year-old Noah Cyrus’s year.

After dropping her debut single, “Make Me (Cry)”, in November — and then following up with the emotional “Almost Famous” — Miley’s little sister is plotting a big year ahead. On Monday (January 30), she announced the title of her first full-length album: NC-17.

It's a crafty choice: Not only does the title include her initials and her age, but it also signals a focus on maturity — NC-17 is an MPAA rating for explicit films. For a celeb who’s constantly thought of as “the little sister” of someone more famous, that’s a promising sign that she’s ready to show us who she is as an individual.

Noah hasn’t revealed a release date for NC-17, but she has teased a bit about the project in a recent interview with Rolling Stone. “In my family, I grew up listening to my dad sing country music, but [the album] is definitely different from what I was raised listening to,” she said, adding that one of her biggest influences is Lady Gaga.

Until the album arrives, look out for more from Noah — the Labrinth-featuring “Make Me (Cry)” is climbing the charts, and she’s set to make her national TV debut on The Tonight Show tonight. See? Told you it was Noah’s year.