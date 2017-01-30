You’re One Step ‘Closer’ To Hearing The Chainsmokers’ Debut Album

Getty Images

After ruling the pop charts in 2016 with their inescapable hit “Closer,” The Chainsmokers aren’t slowing down anytime soon (sorry, haters).

The EDM duo confirmed today (January 30) that their debut full-length album is officially on the way. Not only that, but they’ll also hit 40 North American cities on a massive arena tour this year. Dubbed the Memories: Do Not Open tour, the trek features support from Kiiara and Emily Warren, and kicks off April 13 in Miami (so it’s a safe bet their as-yet-untitled LP will arrive before then).

The “Paris” duo teased their upcoming ventures as “unlike anything you’ve ever seen,” and further revealed that fans who buy tour tickets will automatically get their new album when it drops. Not a bad package deal for ‘Smokers fans.