'Hoggy Warty Hogwarts' Has Some Competition In Fantastic Beasts Deleted Scene

J.K. Rowling's Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire proved there's no shortage of school spirit in the wizarding community. Students from Hogwarts, Durmstrang, and Beauxbatons cheered their hearts out during the Triwizard Tournament, but those aren't the only places teaching magic. Last year Rowling introduced fans to Ilvermorny, North America's wizarding school located in Massachusetts.

Ilvermorny is brought up in Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them, as the school Tina Goldstein (Katherine Waterston) and her sister Queenie (Alison Sudol) both attended. In a recently shared deleted scene, they sing Ilvermorny's school song to an amused Newt Scamander (Eddie Redmayne) and puzzled No-Maj (Dan Fogler).

Newt doesn't join them, of course, because he went to Hogwarts. He grew up singing "Hoggy Warty Hogwarts," which boasts less sophisticated but way more silly lyrics. Fingers crossed he breaks into the song at some point over the next four Fantastic Beasts films.