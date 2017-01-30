Evan Rachel Wood Is Engaged To Her Bandmate

Getty Images

Yes, the ‘Westworld’ star is in a band

Exciting news for Evan Rachel Wood (a.k.a. the star of that puzzling HBO drama you’re either obsessed with or just pretend to watch so your friends won’t chastise you): She’s getting married!

The Westworld actress is engaged to her Rebel and a Basketcase bandmate Zach Villa, her rep confirmed to People. Rumors of their engagement started swirling last night (January 29) when the couple were spotted with silver bands on their left ring fingers at the SAG Awards.

Wood and Villa met in 2015 after starring in a John Hughes–themed cabaret. Shortly after, they started their own electro-pop duo Rebel and a Basketcase, fittingly named after two characters from Hughes’s The Breakfast Club. They released their first album last September.

Wood was previously married to Jamie Bell, with whom she shares a 3-year-old son. She and Bell got divorced in 2014 after nearly two years of marriage.

Congrats to Wood and Villa on their engagement!