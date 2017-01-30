Anne Hathaway Broke Her Instagram Silence To Protest Muslim Ban

Tommaso Boddi/WireImage

After President Donald Trump signed an executive order on Friday (January 27) that indefinitely barred Syrian refugees from entering the U.S., as well as blocked people from the Muslim-majority countries of Iran, Iraq, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, and Yemen, protests broke out at airports around the country. Like with any major political news, people were moved to express their concerns and views on social media, including one celeb who was previously taking a break from Instagram and Facebook.

Anne Hathaway shared a powerful screenshot from a 2016 New York Times article that compares a photo of Anne Frank with a photo of a Syrian girl injured during the Aleppo airstrike. "I wasn't planning on coming back so soon, but this moment cannot be met with silence," the Ocean's Eight actress wrote.

"America is great when she is allowed to be herself- a country powerful enough to accept and absorb those who's [sic] lives have been broken by circumstances beyond their control, a beacon of hope in a world ravaged by war, sorrow and destruction ALL WHILE she keeps her own citizens safe," she continued, urging fans to "continue to stand together with love."

Her words echo those of Jennifer Lawrence, who posted a message on Facebook on Monday (January 30) about the refugee ban. The Hunger Games actress stated, "It should be every person's duty to help and protect anyone no matter their nationality."

Nicki Minaj also spoke out, taking to Twitter to state she is a "proud Immigrant" — Minaj hails from Trinidad and Tobago — and lament the fact that she pays taxes but still can't vote. "The most harmful thing you could ever take away from another human being is hope. #ProudImmigrant #Grateful #TaxPayerButIcantVote #America," she wrote.