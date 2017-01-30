Orange Is The New Black Star Drops A Major Bomb About Season 5

Netflix

The penultimate episode of Orange Is the New Black's fourth season delivered the soul-crushing death of a beloved Litchfield inmate, leading to an intense standoff between the inmates and the new COs in the season's closing moments — one that's going to have major repercussions for Season 5.

Danielle Brooks caught up with E! News at the 2017 Screen Actors Guild Awards on Sunday (January 29), and the Orange Is the New Black star revealed some intel about the forthcoming season and how it will be structured differently than its predecessors.

"Season five is done over the course of three days," she said. "You will watch 13 episodes, and find out what happens in the course of three days. So, it will be very detailed, very intense, and you better get ready. Get your popcorn, your tissues, everything."

That said, the show will most likely pick up where Season 4 left off, with Daya (Dascha Polanco) pointing bumbling CO Humphrey's own gun back at him, while the rest of the Litchfield prison population stood and cheered. The season reached a boiling point propelled by abuse and brutality at the hands of the new COs, which ultimately led to the shocking death of — SPOILER ALERT — Poussey Washington (Samira Wiley). The fallout from the finale's gripping prison riot will undoubtedly be the focus of Season 5. But many questions still remain. Does Daya pull the trigger? Will the ladies of Litchfield rise up to their oppressors? Does Caputo ever grow a pair?

And before you ask, Brooks said that she has no idea when the new season will hit Netflix "because they never tell us." But expect something in the summer.