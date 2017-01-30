America's Next Top Model Is Moving To Wednesdays

Ready, set, strut -- on Wednesday nights!

America's Next Top Model featuring host Rita Ora; panel members including supermodel/body activist Ashley Graham, Paper Magazine Chief Creative Officer Drew Elliott and celebrity stylist and image architect Law Roach; a slew of new experts and an all-female cast competing for the coveted crown will be moving to Wednesday nights (beginning on February 1) and will continue to be simulcast on MTV and VH1. A programming note: The fashion reality series will still air this evening on both networks at 10/9c but will then slide to its brand-new night moving forward -- and the MTV lineup will feature Are You the One? at 9/8c and America's Top Model immediately after at 10/9c!

A brief preview of tonight's installment: The young women are invited to an exclusive party at luxury designer Philipp Plein’s estate in exchange for live modeling his latest couture collection (catch a sneak peek above). From there, the ladies will compete for the best couple shot as they are photographed alongside singer Jason Derulo. Fashion. Galore.

Be sure to catch America's Next Top Model tonight at 10/9c (right after Teen Mom 2 on MTV) and during its permanent time slot on Wednesdays at 10/9c (following Are You the One? on MTV) beginning this Wednesday!