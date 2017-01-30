Selena Gomez And The Weeknd Were Briefly Instagram Official

Getty Images

Is a couple even real before it goes Instagram official? What about if it goes Instagram official for, like, 20 minutes before disappearing again into the void? Recently, Selena Gomez and The Weeknd tested the boundaries of relationship ontology by providing, and then swiftly retracting, their seal of Instagram-confirmed union.

According to multiple hawkeyed fans, Selena posted a short video of Abel Tesfaye lounging on some kind of boat captioned with the heart-eyes emoji. For reasons unknown, she later deleted it.

What does it mean? Was the Instagram confirmation of their relationship only for the true believers who refresh her feed 24/7? Also, is their couple name Abelena or Seleeknd? Someone had better start digging up answers.