11 Disgustingly In Love Couples Who Ruled The SAG Carpet

See their romantic photos

Sparks flew at the 23rd annual Screen Actors Guild Awards Sunday (January 29) in Los Angeles. Famous couples brought their love to the red carpet, which was full of sweet moments worthy of the heart-eyes emoji. Some duos were more lovey-dovey than others, but the romantic vibes were inescapable. Valentine Day's is just around the corner, after all.

  1. Sofia Vergara and Joe Manganiello
    Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty

    You know it's true love when there's a foot pop involved.

  2. Chrissy Teigen and John Legend
    Kevin Mazur/Getty

    Ryan Gosling briefly third-wheeled them on the red carpet. Hey, at least they were standing up this time.

  3. Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban
    Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty

    These two rarely walk a red carpet without each other, but the upcoming Grammys and BAFTAs will be exceptions. Kidman is nominated for her acting in Lion, while Urban is nominated for his music. But both awards shows are on February 12, so they'll be flying solo — and occasionally FaceTiming each other — during their respective big nights.

  4. Winona Ryder and Scott Mackinlay Hahn
    Stefanie Keenan/Getty

    The Stranger Things star, who calls herself a "serial monogamist," has reportedly been dating fashion designer Scott Mackinlay Hahn since 2011.

  5. Simon Helberg and Jocelyn Towne
    Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty

    The Big Bang Theory star and his wife quietly protested President Donald Trump's recent executive order against refugees.

  6. Viola Davis and Julius Tennon
    John Shearer/Getty

    While Davis kills it on the big and small screens, her hubby Tennon is a longtime theater veteran. They met while filming the TV show City of Angels; he played a doctor and she played a nurse.

  7. Luke and Samantha Hemsworth
    Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

    The most elusive Hemsworth stepped out with his wife, Samantha. Liam and Miley Cyrus celebrated at her gold-themed birthday party last year.

  8. Natalie Portman and Benjamin Millepied
    John Shearer/Getty

    The Black Swan co-stars tied the knot in August 2012 and are now expecting their second child.

  9. Brie Larson and Alex Greenwald
    Frazer Harrison/Getty

    You may not know Greenwald, Larson's fiancé, by name, but you know his voice. He was the lead singer of Phantom Planet. California, here we come...

  10. Anthony Anderson and Alvina Stewart
    Frazer Harrison/Getty

    These two reportedly called off their divorce, proving that love isn't as dead as 2016 led you to believe.

  11. John Krasinski and Emily Blunt
    Todd Williamson/Getty

    Krasinkski experienced love at first sight with Blunt, even though he wasn't looking for a relationship at the time. Some things you just can't plan for!