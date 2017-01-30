11 Disgustingly In Love Couples Who Ruled The SAG Carpet
See their romantic photos
Sparks flew at the 23rd annual Screen Actors Guild Awards Sunday (January 29) in Los Angeles. Famous couples brought their love to the red carpet, which was full of sweet moments worthy of the heart-eyes emoji. Some duos were more lovey-dovey than others, but the romantic vibes were inescapable. Valentine Day's is just around the corner, after all.
-
Sofia Vergara and Joe ManganielloAlberto E. Rodriguez/Getty
You know it's true love when there's a foot pop involved.
-
Chrissy Teigen and John LegendKevin Mazur/Getty
Ryan Gosling briefly third-wheeled them on the red carpet. Hey, at least they were standing up this time.
-
Nicole Kidman and Keith UrbanAlberto E. Rodriguez/Getty
These two rarely walk a red carpet without each other, but the upcoming Grammys and BAFTAs will be exceptions. Kidman is nominated for her acting in Lion, while Urban is nominated for his music. But both awards shows are on February 12, so they'll be flying solo — and occasionally FaceTiming each other — during their respective big nights.
-
Winona Ryder and Scott Mackinlay HahnStefanie Keenan/Getty
The Stranger Things star, who calls herself a "serial monogamist," has reportedly been dating fashion designer Scott Mackinlay Hahn since 2011.
-
Simon Helberg and Jocelyn TowneAlberto E. Rodriguez/Getty
The Big Bang Theory star and his wife quietly protested President Donald Trump's recent executive order against refugees.
-
Viola Davis and Julius TennonJohn Shearer/Getty
While Davis kills it on the big and small screens, her hubby Tennon is a longtime theater veteran. They met while filming the TV show City of Angels; he played a doctor and she played a nurse.
-
Luke and Samantha HemsworthJeff Kravitz/FilmMagic
The most elusive Hemsworth stepped out with his wife, Samantha. Liam and Miley Cyrus celebrated at her gold-themed birthday party last year.
-
Natalie Portman and Benjamin MillepiedJohn Shearer/Getty
The Black Swan co-stars tied the knot in August 2012 and are now expecting their second child.
-
Brie Larson and Alex GreenwaldFrazer Harrison/Getty
You may not know Greenwald, Larson's fiancé, by name, but you know his voice. He was the lead singer of Phantom Planet. California, here we come...
-
Anthony Anderson and Alvina StewartFrazer Harrison/Getty
These two reportedly called off their divorce, proving that love isn't as dead as 2016 led you to believe.
-
John Krasinski and Emily BluntTodd Williamson/Getty
Krasinkski experienced love at first sight with Blunt, even though he wasn't looking for a relationship at the time. Some things you just can't plan for!