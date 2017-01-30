Whoa, James Marsden's 15-Year-Old Son Is His Blond Clone

Getty Images

Are you one of the many Americans who missed the memo that Westwood star James Marsden had a teenage son? You're not alone. In fact, when the 43-year-old Hollywood leading man stepped onto the Screen Actors Guild Awards red carpet with his platinum-haired, 15-year-old son Jack, the internet took a collective gasp.

Not to mention, Jack is so much cooler than his pops. Gucci shades on the red carpet? That takes a certain amount of confidence, not to mention a real sense of self.

"He's going to out-stage me," the elder Marsden said of his son on the red carpet. "My time's over. My time's done. I'm literally passing on the baton to the next generation."

But the mini-Marsden has no interest in stealing his dad's shine on the big screen. Instead, the teen told E! News's Giuliana Rancic that he wants to pursue music. To be fair, Jack should probably thank his dear old dad for that voice.