Stranger Things Star Vows To Punch Unjust Bullies ‘In The Face’ During Inspiring SAG Speech

Think about the happiest moment of you life ... and know that it will never compare to the jubilant moment the cast of Stranger Things won the Screen Actors Guild Award for Best Drama Cast on Sunday (Jan. 29). Between Noah Schnapp hugging Taraji P. Henson, David Harbour delivering a fire speech, and Winona Ryder's incredibly meme-able facial expressions, the cast of Stranger Things gave us one of the most memorable moments of the night — during a star-studded telecast that was politically charged and inspiring AF.

While the young cast of the Netflix series — including SAG nominee and breakout star Millie Bobby Brown — typically steal all the limelight, it was Harbour that seized the moment with a rousing speech that not only evoked his character, Chief Hopper, but also called upon his fellow actors to "go deeper ... to battle against fear, self-centeredness and exclusivity of our predominantly narcissistic culture."

"As we act in the continuing narrative of Stranger Things, we 1983 midwesterners will repel bullies," he said. "We will shelter freaks and outcasts, those who have no hope. We will get past the lies. we will hunt monsters. And when we are lost amidst the hypocrisy and the casual violence of certain individuals and organizations, we will, as per Chief Jim Hopper, punch some people in the face when they seek to destroy the meek and the disenfranchised and the marginalized."

Now if that doesn't make you want to rise up for your fellow man, then perhaps Winona Ryder's ardent move of solidarity will speak to you on a deeper, more emotional level:

Power to the people? Yes, Winona. Power to the people.