Justin Bieber Suits Up For Celebrity Ice Hockey Game

Leon Bennett/Getty

Justin Bieber traded the stage for the ice Saturday (January 28) at NHL's All-Star Celebrity Shootout at the Staples Center in Los Angeles.

"This is one of the highlights of my life. For real," Biebs said about the experience. He's a longtime fan of the sport and joins games whenever he can. Now, where can fans buy this spectacular jersey?

Biebs went all out on the ice, where he reportedly scored one goal to make up for two lost penalty shots. He even got smashed into the glass a bit, courtesy of professional ice hockey player Chris Pronger. Oof.

On the bright side, it's clear Bieber has the skating skills to make a Purpose on ice show happen in the future.

As The Guardian pointed out, the next time Bieber returns to the Staples Center, he'll likely be attending the Grammys. He's nominated for Album of the Year, Song of the Year, Best Pop Solo Performance, AND Best Pop Vocal Album. Phew. Hopefully he scores big that night, too.